The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities.
An unlikely warrior has emerged in the whitetop battle: a microscopic mite from Europe researchers believe can stunt the weed’s growth. This summer, land managers released the mite in Wyoming for the first time.
“We’re really excited about having the mites,” said Dr. Tim Collier, a University of Wyoming associate professor who specializes in biological control of rangeland weeds. “Whitetop is a huge problem in Wyoming. And so we’ve been really eager to get them.”
Technicians spread mite-infested “galls” — plant deformities caused by feeding mites — on a 3.5-acre piece of state-owned property in Fremont County in May. The hope is the mites will spread to live plants and create new galls, which impede growth.
When Dr. Jeffrey Littlefield joined a Zoom call from his facility at Montana State University in Bozeman, he was clad in scrubs, his hair under a protective cap and his feet in booties. This is typical; working with invasive species requires rigorous containment measures. Littlefield, a MSU research scientist, is a major player in the whitetop mite effort, a collaboration many years in the making that spans the globe.
The plant-feeding gall mite in question, which is nearly too small for the naked eye to see, hails from northern Greece. Aceria drabae is distinguished by its reduced number of legs, which are located near its head, and ornately feathered claws.
“It’s been known for a number of years and was thought to be a potential bio control agent for whitetop,” Littlefield said. A biological-control laboratory began transporting the tiny creature to the containment facility at MSU in the mid-’90s, Littlefield said. That effort entailed field scientists in Greece collecting plant bouquets infected with galls, then shipping the material halfway across the world, hoping they arrived with enough live mites to work with.
In order to transport the diminutive creatures individually (a measure to eliminate contamination of unwanted organisms), Littlefield and his researchers used brushes made from a single eyelash glued to a meat skewer. “They are pretty tiny, so a lot of our work is done under a scope,” he said.
Littlefield estimated his team transferred thousands of mites to establish lab colonies.
Over the years of transfer, testing and monitoring, researchers found positive results. The mites produce different galls — from forms that resemble little heads of broccoli to larger deformities — that prevent the plants from going to seed, Littlefield said. Galls also spread to secondary stems and forced their host plants to divert energy that would otherwise be used to proliferate. “They can really stunt the plant,” he said.
Littlefield’s team also tested different methods of mite transfer to determine what’s most effective.
“The critical part is trying to find plants in the right stage of development,” he said. “It took a couple years to kind of figure out exactly what stage to inoculate.” [Answer: the vegetative stage.]
Littlefield and his team also had to secure USDA regulatory approval. The process for approving biological control agents — natural enemies such as parasites, predators or pathogens — is painstaking and comprehensive.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.