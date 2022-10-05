cows stock
Buy Now

A cow sticks her tongue out Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities.

An unlikely warrior has emerged in the whitetop battle: a microscopic mite from Europe researchers believe can stunt the weed’s growth. This summer, land managers released the mite in Wyoming for the first time.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you