Bruce Moats has been accused of never having met a document that shouldn’t be public or a meeting that shouldn’t be open.
“Largely I plead guilty to that, though not totally,” the grayed, wiry 66-year-old Cheyenne attorney said.
Moats’ mindset and bias toward transparency was born partly from his upbringing, he said. Growing up in a massive family, with 10 kids, decision-making was a collective effort. Functioning as a family wouldn’t have worked, he said, “unless all of us [knew] what’s going on.
“That just makes such simple sense to me,” Moats said, “I find it astounding I have to argue about it sometimes.”
Moats thought back on his life and career as the chatter of dozens of journalists permeated a fast-filling ballroom at the Little America hotel in Cheyenne.
The babbling scribes, photographers and publishers were assembled for the Wyoming Press Association’s final salute to the late Jim Angell, a longtime AP Bureau chief and WPA executive director who advocated alongside Moats for decades for open Wyoming government.
Now Moats, too, is leaving. After 40 or so WPA conventions, it’s “probably my last,” he said.
The longtime legal counsel for Wyoming’s fourth estate is forthcoming about why he’s stepping away. His 13-year-old granddaughter, Lily Alicia Gomez Moats, has battled aplastic anemia — a potentially life-threatening condition that has channeled her grandpa’s “fight” away from his profession.
“It’s just this constant pressure that’s changed me,” Moats said of Lily’s anemia. “I just don’t have the gumption to fight — not in a fisticuff way — but just standing strong and saying, ‘You can’t do this.’ I just don’t have it.”
But fight, Moats did. The journalist-turned-attorney is retiring from a four-decades-long battle for the public’s right to know. It’s a safe bet to say he knows the Wyoming Public Records Act better than anybody. He’s repeatedly brought newspapers’ disputes all the way to the Wyoming Supreme Court, where he amassed nine victories to only three losses. And Moats has provided a voice, calling for transparency, for generations of Wyoming journalists who are being shut out or stonewalled.
“When I was a reporter, I always sided with openness, but didn’t really have anybody to say it,” Moats said. “You can’t quote yourself. So I became that [voice for others].”
A job offer from the then-publisher of the Lovell Chronicle, Pat Schmidt, introduced Moats, a native of Montana, to Wyoming.
Faced with a small editorial staff, Moats pretty much wrote the whole paper. But the duo had to get creative in their effort to chronicle life in Big Horn County while staying true to journalistic ethics and standards, Schmidt said.
“Right off the bat I got crazy and I decided to run for school board,” Schmidt said. “Bruce and I, we worked out a deal where he would cover the school board meetings and I wouldn’t edit his stories.”
In Schmidt’s estimation, Moats was a stud reporter. He got a tip and broke the news when charges were being filed against John Story, the town doctor, in a case that ultimately revealed the family physician sexually assaulted legions of Lovell women.
“All of our friends — Bruce’s friends, my friends — were behind the doctor,” Schmidt recalled. “But he reported on it and kept on it and did a great job.”
Story spent 16 years in prison.
Next stop was Sheridan. It was the late 1980s, and Moats was hired as a reporter but rose to become the editor of the Sheridan Press. Around this time, he’d doubled down on his love of the profession, marrying a fellow journalist, a photographer named Cecilia Ontiveroz.
“We got married in the Sheridan Press,” Moats said. “Milton Chilcott was the publisher and he agreed to it. He got the champagne for us, too.”