Bruce and Cecilia Moats listen to a ceremony honoring the late Jim Angell, a former Wyoming Press Association executive director, during the association’s January 2023 convention.

 Courtesy photo | Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

Bruce Moats has been accused of never having met a document that shouldn’t be public or a meeting that shouldn’t be open.

“Largely I plead guilty to that, though not totally,” the grayed, wiry 66-year-old Cheyenne attorney said.

