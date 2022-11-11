JACKSON — In a world that can feel weighted with worry, high school hallways might not be the first place one thinks to look for the buoyancy of hope.
“Very few students get excited about this,” Sophie Lamb said. “I honestly think the idea of having to dedicate time while thinking about how screwed we are right now, it can all feel like a lot.”
Lamb is a senior this year at Jackson Hole High School and the Model United Nations secretary general. She was referring to the state of global affairs, political climates and climates in general. They’re heavy topics that most of us want to ignore ourselves.
Lamb is one of more than a dozen delegates at Jackson high and the Jackson Hole Community School who are preparing to host about 150 students from across Wyoming and Idaho next week. The students will take these questions of global magnitude and break down the issues.
This is Lamb’s fourth year with Model UN. She moved to Jackson by way of New York City, where her mother worked in the United Nations building. The connection feels personal to her, but the gritty and real ways Model UN encourages students to think about ideas and issues outside of their everyday teenage lives lights up her face as she talks.
“Students get shut down and are perceived as less caring about the world’s problems,” she said. “But really a lot of students, to be honest, want to share their voice. Students can feel alienated and not feel like they have a voice. But here, with Model UN, people listen to you.”
This year is the first since the pandemic that the event will be hosted in-person, a marked difference in the overall experience for students, said advisor and teacher Jeff Brazil.
The program has changed through the years, from when adults and organizations would take the helm of the programming and prep; but as the program has ebbed and flowed through the years, students have started taking on more leadership roles.
This year is the first the students are running the entire show through the JHHS UN Club, Brazil said.
Thursday morning, Jackson Hole High School senior Thaw Han and junior June Darin, both undersecretaries of operations for the program, were unpacking boxes of placeholders and name tags and checking off to-do lists in the second floor library. The night before they were at the library with the other delegates practicing parliamentary procedure with Brazil, until the librarian told them it was time to close up for the night.
“I started Model UN in ninth grade,” Darin said. “I’ve always been interested in extracurricular activities, and I love the opportunity to discuss current world events. It’s an awesome way to learn about the world.”
It’s that kind of dedication to the process and practice of organizing, preparing and being open to sharpening academic skills that elevates the group of students. But perhaps most importantly, Han said, this group creates a safe environment with peers who work to support the team and their goals.
“This is a safe place to debate and explore ideas,” Han said. “As an immigrant, discussing world issues and problems in an environment that is encouraging is important.”
Model UN is just that, a model of the UN General Assembly. The work leading up to the event requires research, study and the kind of thoughtfulness that places students in positions of having to defend a position or policy outside the scope of their own personal points of view, Brazil said.
“I think of the reality of teenagers and the wide variety of students, and then I think of this subculture of students that are engaged in things that are larger than them,” Brazil said.