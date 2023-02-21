Liquor bottles stock
CASPER — Wyoming communities will soon have more liquor licenses to give out.

Legislation signed into law recently by Gov.Mark Gordon will remove caps on bar and grill liquor licenses and open them up to entertainment venues. Bar and grill liquor licenses were introduced in 2007 as an alternative to restaurant liquor licenses. They currently require businesses to make at least 60% of their revenue from food (and no more than 40% from alcohol.) Communities have their bar and grill liquor licenses capped based on population size. Cheyenne has 13, Casper has 12 and Laramie has 10, for example. Some local leaders say that’s not enough.

