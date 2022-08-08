career fair
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — As Wyoming residents and businesses struggle with inflation and staffing shortages, more than 25% of Cowboy State workers face another hurdle in surviving a turbulent economy: low wages.

Wyoming workers are some of the lowest paid in the nation, according to a recent study by the Wyoming Community Foundation. The study is part of the organization’s annual Wyoming Counts Kids Data Book, which exposes vulnerabilities at the state and county levels. Wyoming’s minimum wage is $5.15 an hour, tied with Georgia for the national low, according to the study. This means the state defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which was last adjusted in 2009.

Recommended for you