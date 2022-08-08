LARAMIE — As Wyoming residents and businesses struggle with inflation and staffing shortages, more than 25% of Cowboy State workers face another hurdle in surviving a turbulent economy: low wages.
Wyoming workers are some of the lowest paid in the nation, according to a recent study by the Wyoming Community Foundation. The study is part of the organization’s annual Wyoming Counts Kids Data Book, which exposes vulnerabilities at the state and county levels. Wyoming’s minimum wage is $5.15 an hour, tied with Georgia for the national low, according to the study. This means the state defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which was last adjusted in 2009.
Of the 175,000 full-time workers in Wyoming, nearly 44,000 earn $15 per hour or less, according to the study.
On top of earning low wages, inflation has made things worse for people already struggling to make ends meet, said University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis Director David Aadland.
While inflation impacts everyone, it has a stronger impact on those spending most of their paychecks on food and energy, some of the top products reflecting price hikes.
While there’s not much wage data available at the county level, low pay rates likely impact Albany County more than other areas of the state, Aadland said.
While a majority of Wyoming relies on energy production as a main economic driver, the Albany County economy runs on the service sector, which is more reliant on low-wage workers. This includes areas like real estate, banks, hospitals and insurance, along with restaurants and retail outlets.
Aadland explained that while often high earners are the focus of conversations about economic growth, low earners are critical to providing the amenities that draw companies and people to the area and create economic growth.
“Low-income workers are going to be key to making sure restaurants are open seven days a week, same with retail,” Aadland said. “They’re critically important in terms of keeping companies here (and) keeping the vast majority of workers here.”
Despite the economic benefits of having a strong service sector, a walk through downtown Laramie shows that businesses are struggling to find employees.
What has become a prolonged worker shortage is likely driven by a combination of low wages, stimulus checks and an overall culture shift in the workforce since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Aadland said recently.