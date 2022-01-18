CHEYENNE — There is still more work to do when it comes to preserving voting rights and bettering our society, speakers said Monday as they rallied at the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol.
Several dozen community members gathered to recognize the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an advocate for nonviolent activism against racial discrimination during the Civil Rights Movement. King was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 39.
The march and rally have historically been planned and held by the Love & Charity Club, which was formed in 1977 by a group of military wives looking to contribute to the Cheyenne community. The club is currently inactive, with membership having dwindled to just two members in recent years.
There was no march from the Cheyenne Depot on Monday, with organizers citing COVID-19 concerns. Even so, former members and others still got together to put on the rally at the Capitol, as they have since their first Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in 1982.
The Love & Charity Club worked alongside state Sen. Liz Byrd in her fight to have the holiday recognized and celebrated in Wyoming, said Rita Watson, a longtime employee of the Wyoming Department of Education and an active member of several local organizations.
Byrd was the first Black woman to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives, and, a few years later, the first Black person to serve in the Wyoming Senate. The primary sponsor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday bill, Byrd brought it before the Wyoming Legislature nine times, according to the Wyoming State Historical Society.
The bill was finally passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 1990 – with the stipulation that it be called “Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day.”
Speaking at the rally, Watson said passing the federal John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is vital to preserving democracy in the U.S. The bill would restore parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.