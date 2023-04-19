Mule Deer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

One of Wyoming’s flagship mule deer herds has lost more than half of its animals to an unusual inverted snowpack that’s still killing scores of animals well into April.

The dire situation has some hunters calling on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to temporarily suspend hunting in some areas.  

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.

