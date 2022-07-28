CASPER — The U.S. became the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the first half of 2022, the Energy Information Administration said Monday.
Over those six months, the price of natural gas — which began the year unusually high — nearly tripled.
Natural gas is transported mostly by pipeline and tends not to leave the region where it originates.
That leaves natural gas markets more vulnerable to local disruptions, but less vulnerable to global price swings, compared with oil.
But U.S. exports of LNG — natural gas cooled to its liquid form — have been on the rise for the last two decades, and accelerated over the last several years, according to agency data. In 2019, the U.S. exported about 14% of the natural gas it produced. That share jumped to almost 16% in 2020, as demand faltered and prices tumbled early in the pandemic, then climbed past 19% in 2021. Demand quickly recovered. Production lagged behind.
“Natural gas prices have increased substantially over the past year-plus from the historically low prices that we’ve become accustomed to over the past 8-10 years,” Michael Howe, gas utility Black Hills Energy’s community affairs manager, said in an email.
The fuel became expensive enough by last fall that electricity suppliers cut back on their natural gas use and paid premiums for increasingly cost-competitive coal. Powder River Basin spot prices nearly tripled in November and have remained elevated since.
Now, as unrelenting heat waves exacerbated by climate change bake the U.S. this summer, air conditioners are working overtime, causing household electricity consumption to spike. And the spate of closures of coal-fired power plants, which emit more carbon than gas-fired plants and were, until recently, more expensive to run, means a growing share of baseload electricity comes from natural gas.
In early June, a fire at one of the country’s biggest LNG export facilities forced it to close, boosting the domestic natural gas supply and almost halving the fuel’s price within a few weeks.
The relief was short lived, however: Prices are again close to their pre-closure highs. The plant has not reopened. U.S. natural gas producers continue to face supply chain interruptions and labor shortages as they try to expand, and remain wary of overextending financially after weathering the pandemic.
Natural gas wells’ output drops off faster than oil wells, said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming — meaning companies have to drill even more frequently just to maintain production.
“When you have lots of demand, and supply is constrained, prices go up pretty quickly,” said Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming.
Households’ natural gas bills are usually highest in the winter and lowest in the summer. Black Hills Energy warned its customers in early June that their costs might not drop as much as expected this year. The utility recommended adaptations like lowering the temperature on the water heater, cooking and baking at the same time and avoiding using the stove, oven, dishwasher and washing machine during the hottest part of the day.