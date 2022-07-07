LOVELL — The North Big Horn Sheriff Department, in partnership with the United States Marshal Service, conducted a sweeping compliance check for sexual offenders in Big Horn County, with multiple offenders being found in violation of requirements. Sheriff Ken Blackburn said the sweep, conducted on June 21 and June 22, met with the over 20 sexual offenders registered in Big Horn County to determine if they have met the requirements of the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry, established by the Wyoming Sex Offender Registration Act of 2017.
“This has been a problem in the past,” Blackburn said. “When I took over as sheriff, we didn’t have a sexual offender registry, and I worked to promote state legislation which protects our youth and improves the quality of prosecution. It’s not something we can talk about openly, but this was a positive opportunity to be able to ensure that we are being diligent in manning this list.”
The sweep was paid for by a grant issued by Jessica’s Law, a national campaign to establish mandatory minimum sentencing and registration for sexual offenders.
“It sends a very strong message to the offenders that we are going to check up on them, there is a responsibility for their actions, we will follow up on these cases and they are not going to slip through the cracks,” Blackburn said. “This gives us the opportunity to pay for overtime and work with officers in relation to (crimes against children), and to be able to do an intense surveying of this population.”
He said those found in violation have been reported for prosecution.
“We took several deputies and saturated the area. We did complete verifications, discovered some discrepancies that were investigated and referred for criminal charges,” Blackburn said. “We are sending a message that this is not something to be trifled with. We will protect our youth.”
Sexual offenders in Wyoming are photographed, fingerprinted and palm printed and they must provide the sheriff’s department with information regarding where they reside, attend school or are employed and other pertinent information. The law also limits their ability to be around schools, childcare services and other locations involving children.
Blackburn said regularly surveilling offenders within Big Horn County has been a focus of his department.