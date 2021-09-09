NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Sixth Circuit Court Judge Mathew Castano bound over Paul Manders to district court on the charge of second-degree murder, following his preliminary hearing on Sept. 1.
Castano also denied Manders’ request to have his bond lowered.
During the hearing, both Weston County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Fields and Special Agent Ed Rosier of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation testified that enough evidence, in their opinion, existed to support the view that the murder was committed with purpose and malice.
Wyoming statutes state that murder in the second degree is committed when a person “purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, kills any human being.”
“We have met the burden; there is probable cause that the crime was committed by Manders,” prosecuting attorney Alex Berger said. “That on July 27 Manders purposely and maliciously killed Clyde (Vernon).”
According to Berger, the testimony proves the purposeful intent of the shots because two of the wounds were in the head and the other was in the chest.
After closing statements, Castano said that it appeared that Manders shot with purpose but that the question of malice is more complex.
“Given the nature of the incident, the ongoing dispute and the multiple shots, malice can be inferred,” Castano said. “The court does find probable cause to bound over to district court.”