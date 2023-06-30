GILLETTE — The tornado that pummeled North Antelope Rochelle Mine last Friday traveled a nearly four-mile path from the Converse County line through the massive southern Campbell County open-pit coal mine where it ripped apart buildings, flipped empty train cars and injured eight people.

The long-track twister, officially graded as an EF-2 on the zero-to-five tornado scale, grew as wide as 700 yards during its 3.8-mile course northeast into Campbell County with a duration between 5:49 p.m. and 6:05 p.m., according to an event summary from the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.

