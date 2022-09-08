BUFFALO — When Nancy Schiffer — a political observer and wife of former Wyoming Senate President John Schiffer, a 21-year senator from Senate District 22 — would go door to door, campaigning on behalf of her husband or another politician, she was almost always graciously received. Even those who opposed Schiffer’s husband would politely tell her that they didn’t plan to vote for him.
That’s changed, she said.
“I wouldn’t go door to door now,” Schiffer said, “because you never know how people are going to respond, and they might not respond with graciousness or politeness.”
In interviews, candidates, current and former party activists and outside observers described the recent primary campaign as starkly different than previous years — more expensive and vitriolic — and more likely to negatively impact society beyond politics.
“I’m afraid that’s why the society is turning,” said Bill Novotny, who has been involved in Republican Party politics for years and who won his third Republican primary for the Johnson County Commission this year. “People are forgetting that they’re talking about their friends and neighbors.”
Johnson County Republican Party politics didn’t always attract much attention.
Gerry Eastwood, who took over as the party’s chair in Johnson County in the mid-2000s, said the local party was anemic when he arrived. Barely half of the precinct committee positions were filled, and the party had almost no money.
“When I got here, nobody was interested in politics at all,” Eastwood said.
This year, 64 people filed for 42 Republican precinct committeeman and committee woman seats, nearly triple the number of people who filed in 2020 and more than in any recent election, according to previous Bulletin reporting. In other local races, 21 candidates ran for nine positions.
Interest in politics extended statewide as well, where the effort to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney drew unprecedented national attention — and national dollars — while down-ballot races such as the campaign for secretary of state also grew contentious.
Locally, the House District 40 race between Rep. Barry Crago and Richard Tass attracted particular attention.
The two candidates combined spent almost $35,000, far more than in any election in recent memory, according to campaign finance disclosure records. This was the two men’s second meeting after Crago unseated Tass in 2020. But both candidates said this election was dramatically different.
“I’ve worked a lot harder on this campaign than I did on the previous ones,” Tass said before election night. “And so I think Mr. Crago is a worthy opponent, and he’s worth a lot of effort to try to defeat him.”
Crago won with 60% of the vote.
The kind of money spent by Crago and Tass, those involved in recent elections said, is unprecedented.
“I’m just shocked at the amount of money that people are spending on mailers and signage now. That just didn’t happen,” said Marilyn Connolly, a former county commissioner and a current Rural Health Care District board member and Republican precinct committeewoman.
What’s also unprecedented, multiple people said, is the heavy involvement of political action committees in local races.
Schiffer said PACs have donated to local candidates, including her husband, who died in 2014. But it was usually in small amounts, and the PACs were small, local groups, like a trucking union or a peace officer’s association.
This year, Crago received a slew of PAC donations totaling $12,300, including from three out-of-state PACs.
All of those donations were unsolicited, said Crago, who did not indicate where his support would lie in the coming legislative sessions. Tass, on the other hand, did not receive direct donations from any PACs.
PACs also inserted themselves into local races by spending on behalf of candidates, much of it on ads attacking their opponents. The Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming, Wyoming is Right and Western Conservatives all paid for advertising in the HD 40 race, and the Patriot Conservatives (formerly the Patriot Conservatives of Johnson County) also endorsed John DeMatteis in the county commission race and funded ads opposing Novotny.
“They spend a lot of money trying to direct the outcome of the election as far as who gets elected and who doesn’t,” Connolly said, “and we didn’t used to have that as much either.”
Everyone — including Crago and Tass — said the rise in outside money inserted into local races concerned them, especially as PACs distributed attack ads that, according to some, were deceptive.
“What is the intent? The intent isn’t to help elect somebody,” Tass said. “The intent is to intimidate people who might support me or another candidate into not stepping forward to help them. So, yeah, I think that’s a pretty bad deal.”
Representatives from the PACs disputed claims that their ads were negative or misrepresented the truth, saying they were factual.
David Iverson, chair of the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming, told the Bulletin previously that the PAC’s ads were designed to educate voters.