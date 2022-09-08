Democrat Republican politics stock.jpg
Buy Now

BUFFALO — When Nancy Schiffer — a political observer and wife of former Wyoming Senate President John Schiffer, a 21-year senator from Senate District 22 — would go door to door, campaigning on behalf of her husband or another politician, she was almost always graciously received. Even those who opposed Schiffer’s husband would politely tell her that they didn’t plan to vote for him.

That’s changed, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you