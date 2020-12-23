CHEYENNE — One of Jill Morrison’s most memorable moments as a landowner advocate and organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council came early in her career. In the early 1990s, she helped lead a campaign to turn out public comments against a proposal to store spent nuclear fuel in the state.
So many people heeded that call that “we broke the fax machine in the governor’s office,” Morrison recalled.
A conservation peer of Morrison’s has a story about another moment. They were standing outside after a public meeting grousing about how to best convince Wyoming policymakers to take on climate change. Morrison, who apparently thought her peer wasn’t being strident enough, was already walking to her car when she turned and said “Maybe take a (expletive) position.”
Morrison chuckled at the memory during an interview with WyoFile, saying “age has kind of mellowed me out.” It’s natural to get frustrated in her line of work, she added, especially when confronted with social injustices and how they’re often allowed to persist. “You have to keep a good sense of humor and learn to build relationships with people you don’t always agree with … and try not to make it personal.”
Morrison will retire from the Powder River Basin Resource Council in June after 30 years with the organization, most recently as executive director. She is known throughout the state for her tenacity in advocating for landowners.
Morrison, along with her PRBRC members and colleagues, is responsible for helping push landmark reforms to protect land and water in coal mining, for stronger protocols to reduce the occurrence of toxic orange clouds from coal mine blasting and for an instrumental role in reforming Wyoming’s split-estate laws to better protect surface owners dealing with energy development. She was a driving force behind the state’s recent efforts to replace self-bonding for coal mine reclamation with stronger surety requirements, and she pushed the state to beef up efforts to reclaim orphaned oil and gas facilities.
In her line of work, Morrison said, there are often more losses than wins. Progress still happens, though. The key, she said, is to continually widen your circle and to help others find their voice.
After three decades in the maw of activism, community organizing and watchdogging government, her colleagues say Morrison’s legacy is standing up for values most everyone can agree on, even if they disagree on how to achieve them.
“Jill is a veritable force of nature,” Wyoming Outdoor Council senior conservation advocate Dan Heilig said. “If you’re a proponent of a very bad industrial project and you’re at a public meeting or hearing that’s packed full of people and you happen to see, out of the corner of your eye, Jill Morrison enter and take a seat, that’s the last thing you want to see.”
Morrison’s Wyoming roots date back to 1890 when her great-grandfather homesteaded on Laramie Peak, near Esterbrook. The family moved to western Nebraska eight years later to farm in the Mitchell Valley region. There, her parents and paternal grandmother instilled a sense of work ethic and community, she said.
“We raised sweet corn, picked it and then had to go door-to-door in our community and a nearby town to sell it in order to raise money to buy a horse,” Morrison recalled.
When the family lost the Nebraska farm during the 1980s farm crisis, it inspired a resolve to fight for social justice and against “power concentrated in the hands of large corporations,” she said.
Morrison worked as a waitress while earning her English degree at Arizona State University. While there, she also volunteered as an organizer against the licensing and building of the Palo Verde nuclear power plant west of Phoenix. During that work she was inspired by the work of a handful of attorneys and journalists, including Don Devereux and Kathy McManus. Those connections led Morrison to Los Angeles, where she began producing investigative documentaries before accepting a reporting position at a local public television station.
Morrison honed her investigative skills freelancing stories on the side, including undercover work to reveal horse-drugging in the horse racing industry as well as illegal smuggling of exotic birds and the wild bird trade.
“I realized that investigative reporting, or good reporting, could help change things and could address problems,” Morrison said. “But I also saw that it took more than telling a story to create positive change. While good journalism is integral to a functioning democracy, so is organizing work.”
Morrison wanted to see more results from her work, and wanted to return to her rural roots. She ended up in Wyoming, taking a position as organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council in 1990.
The PRBRC formed in the early 1970s in response to plans to industrialize huge swaths of the Powder River Basin with surface coal mining and dozens of coal-fired power plants. Few laws were on the books to protect surface owners who eked out a living dry-land farming and ranching on the arid plains.
Its founders, including Bill and Bernie Barlow, Ed Swartz, Sally Forbes and others, played pivotal roles in shaping the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act of 1973, the Wyoming Industrial Development Information and Siting Act of 1975 and the federal Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.
Founding the organization, “was based on the fact that their entire livelihoods — ranching — was threatened by coal mining,” Morrison said. “There were no regulations or framework in the early 1970s and [coal mining] was booming.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.