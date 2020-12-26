CHEYENNE — Wide brush strokes painted north and south. They were lines on a map of Wyoming already full of lines indicating rivers, mountain ridges, highways and interstates. But these brush strokes — wider than any of the others — illustrated where the Platte Valley mule deer herd migrates, threading east of the Sierra Madre and west of the Snowy ranges.
Many of the lines stopped abruptly at the border between Wyoming and Colorado. Except, of course, the deer themselves don’t stop there. They keep wandering on for 30 or sometimes 40 miles following better food as snow piles in late fall and melts in the spring.
But now, after years of coordinated effort between five Western states, the brush strokes no longer halt at our human-made boundaries. They stop only when the animals stop. A team of researchers and wildlife managers from Arizona, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming, coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey, recently completed “Ungulate Migrations of the Western United States: Volume 1.” The collection aims to illustrate how tens of thousands of big game animals move across the landscape each year.
Some, like the famed Red Desert to Hoback migration, largely stay within one state’s borders. Others, like the Platte Valley herd or Utah and Arizona’s Paunsaugunt mule deer herd, cross state lines.
“You don’t want one state protecting the corridor on one side and another state building houses and roads and energy development on the other side of the corridor. The protections would be meaningless,” said Matt Kauffman, leader of the USGS Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Wyoming. “What’s important is it’s functional the entire way.”
The effort was critical not just for bordering states to understand where animals cross back and forth across our arbitrary state lines.
The maps are building a publicly accessible resource from which states and the broader region can understand and conserve the last of the long distance migrations fueling the West’s iconic herds.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.