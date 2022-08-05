Coronavirus stock
Buy Now

Coronavirus disease 2019/COVID-19

 Courtesy photo | CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS |

LARAMIE — While there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Wyoming, the virus is spreading elsewhere across the United States. At the same time, the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant in the state. In the third year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox now also is raising concern for health officials across the county.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced a public health emergency declaration for the monkeypox outbreak during a press conference Thursday.

Recommended for you