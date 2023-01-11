06-23-20 Capitol

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CASPER — New lawmakers were sworn in and leadership chosen for the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday, kicking off the 67th session at the statehouse.

The new class of lawmakers is particularly noticeable in the House of Representatives. Nearly half of the House will be made up of freshmen lawmakers this year, while three lawmakers on the Senate side are new to the Legislature.

