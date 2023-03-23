doctor child stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

A new free medical clinic in Lander offers care to low-income Fremont County residents who lack insurance. It joins Wyoming’s other free clinics in Laramie, Cody and Jackson. 

The nonprofit Lander Free Clinic opened Feb. 6, and a month later, Executive Director Kevin Wilson said it already has 20 patients. 

