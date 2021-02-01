CHEYENNE — Seeking to limit impacts on wildlife from an increasing number of renewable power developments, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission revised 10-year-old guidelines Thursday, adopting for the first time recommendations on solar projects.
The guidelines seek early engagement with developers and at least two years of wildlife monitoring before they break ground. By working with developers even when they’re selecting a location, impacts can be minimized, said Amanda Losch, the agency habitat protection program supervisor.
“We really wanted to clarify a process where we had a lot of communication and touch points … so there’s constantly a back and forth,” she said. “For us, it’s all about having open lines of communication.”
Compliance with the 80-page guidelines for renewable energy, and the department’s recommendations based on them, will be voluntary, the document states. For recommendations to become requirements, they must be “stipulated by a permitting agency or entity,” the document states.
“In our review of energy projects we do not have a regulatory role,” Losch said. “We make recommendations.” The guidelines address siting, monitoring, mitigation and data-collection on new installations, among other things.
It’s easier to protect wildlife by planning ahead than by trying to make up for destroyed habitat, the guidelines state. “Mitigation options will almost always be more costly once facilities are in place,” guidelines state. “[S]ignificant unmitigated impacts may contribute to population declines of wildlife, alter species’ distribution and community composition, and affect the Department’s ability to meet species-specific population objectives.”
Existing development guidelines were a decade old, Losch said, and the agency is fielding more requests for input on solar installations as well as wind projects. “It was time to take another look,” she said.
Renewable proponents should avoid high-value or sensitive wildlife and fisheries resources and “large areas of unfragmented habitat” at the outset, guidelines state. Developers should instead target less valuable already-disturbed or cultivated areas.
Guidelines include expanded “best management practices” to help avoid harm to wildlife. They include more details on what methods should be used in pre- and post-development monitoring, making the information collected more consistent across Wyoming, Losch said.
A new section fleshes out what the agency wants in post-construction monitoring plans. The new guidelines also expand on the role of technical advisory panels for each project.
“In this document, there’s more information on who should be on it, what should they be doing,” Losch said.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.