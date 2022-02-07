GILLETTE — Gillette’s new mayor doesn’t plan on coming in and making a lot of changes.
Eric Hanson, who was appointed to be mayor by a 4-2 vote among the City Council earlier this week, said his top priority is to help repair the city’s image and its relationship with its residents over the next 11 months.
Hanson said he doesn’t plan on running for any elected office this year, because campaigning would take away from that goal.
“My sole focus is to help the City Council be in a better position than it is now,” he said. “I feel that if I’m running for something, my time is going to be focused on that (campaign).”
The way he sees it, his role is to help bring stability back to the city so that whoever is elected mayor this fall is “set up for success.”
“I’m plowing the way, clearing the path so it’s a lot smoother,” Hanson said. “My goal in the end is to hand the city over to the new elected mayor in January 2023 better than when I got it.”
Hanson, who turns 49 in March, is a mechanic at Eagle Butte mine. He served for six years in the U.S. Army. He’s married and has three children.
In the 2020 primary election, Hanson received enough write-in votes to move on to the general election, where he defeated incumbent Bruce Brown for the Ward 1 seat.
As mayor, Hanson replaces Louise Carter-King, who resigned in January days after thousands of texts between herself and former city administrator Pat Davidson were released. In those texts, Carter-King made disparaging comments about a wide range of people in and out of public office.