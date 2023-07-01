Surgery Robot

Hayden Averill, 9, gets a hands on experience with a knee surgery robot Tuesday with help from Mike Fabian, left, with Zimmer Biomet and orthopedic surgeon Stanford Israelsen during an open house at Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar, Gillette News-Record

GILLETTE — The Powder River Surgery Center has acquired the first robotic surgical assistant in Gillette — a rarity even throughout the state — with an eye toward providing a more patient-specific plan for total knee replacements.

The robot, Rosa Knee made by Zimmer Biomet, made its Gillette debut in a Tuesday morning surgery performed by Dr. Stanford Israelsen, which was followed by a showcase for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce that afternoon.

Recommended for you