JACKSON — Wyoming Balloon Company is now facing five lawsuits after three of its hot air balloons crashed near Teton Village due to an unexpected gust of wind during a flight on Aug. 3, 2020. A dozen passengers were injured in the incident, which ejected passengers as well as one of the pilots, and 11 were sent to the hospital.
Linda Columbus was the first of the passengers to file a suit in April 2021 in federal district court. Her suit has been consolidated with that of Curt and Jennifer Haselton, Steven Gaddy and Kelly De Souza Gaddy, as well as Jonathan Doucet and Allie Watson.
All parties are suing the balloon company, as well as individual pilots, for negligence. Some are seeking to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars from medical bills stemming from injuries they sustained.
The company wants to take the matter in front of a jury. Andrew Breffeilh, the owner of the company, was unavailable for comment.
Unique to the case is the highly educated nature of many of the plaintiffs; the majority are medical doctors or have PhDs.
The latest to file a claim is Dr. Ilya Krayevsky, a New York anesthesiologist who was on the same flight as Columbus with his family. His suit has been consolidated with the other four and all are moving into the discovery phase.
“No trial date has been set,” said Bret King, lawyer for the Wyoming Balloon Company. “That won’t be set until after all of the discovery in the case is completed in about six to eight months.”
The group of people isn’t big enough to invoke class action procedures, King confirmed.
“There are five cases filed,” King said. “That’s pretty easy to manage.”
No decision has been made yet on whether the cases will go to trial, and if they do, whether the trials will be separate or remain consolidated.
“The claims for the damages for the injuries would likely be tried separately,” King said. “What gets consolidated and not will ultimately be up to Judge [Melissa] Owens to decide.”
According to Krayevsky’s court filing, during the balloon’s descent, the basket that was carrying Krayevksy, his family and other passengers struck the ground three times. During the balloon’s second contact with the ground, pilot Richard Lawhorn was ejected from the basket. When the balloon ascended again, pilot-less, Lawhorn yelled to the passengers to “pull the red rope.”
Upon pulling the red rope, the balloon descended rapidly, struck the ground a third time with great force, hit a fence, but then continued moving and dragging across the ground.
Krayevsky is an anesthesiologist residing in New York, and sustained “significant injuries,” according to the complaint.
“[Krayevsky] was out of work for a period of time due to his shoulder injuries,” Krayevsky’s lawyer, Bradley Booke, said.