RIVERTON — A much-debated man-made climbing route soon might be installed in Sinks Canyon State Park, but on a different cliff with no peregrine falcons.
The new site is the proposal of the rung-and-cable climbing path’s advocates, who have offered to build the potential tourist attraction on a south-facing cliff across from the Sawmill Campground, on Wyoming State Parks land in the canyon.
Originally, the via ferrata was slated to be built on a much higher, north-facing cliff across from The Rise, which had been purchased by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with federal funds, presumably for conservation purposes.
However, beginning in spring of 2021, peregrine falcon advocates raised public awareness that the canyon’s only peregrine pair brood on one of the ridges of the higher cliff each year. “We read the signs, we see all the community outreach as far as the peregrine situation, and there are no peregrines on this cliff,” said Tom Zimmer, gesturing to the new proposed site during an interview with The Ranger at the entrance to the canyon on Monday.
Zimmer, who is a youth outdoor educator, said he has been a via ferrata proponent since the idea’s conception in 2018.