girl on computer personality test stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

BUFFALO — Artificial intelligence, or AI, has become a modern-day boogeyman for schools and parents. But Johnson County School District No. 1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that isn’t the right way to think about it.

“They are not going to shut AI off,” Auzqui said. “We need to embrace it in a way that we have control over it.”

Recommended for you