CODY — Every elementary school in the Cody school district is now using a new automated visitor management system, so anyone planning to visit the schools needs to bring some form of government identification.
That information will be entered into the management system, and visitors will be provided a PIN (personal identification number), which they will use when they visit any school in the district.
The system was installed last January at Cody High School and shortly after spring break at the middle school. It was installed in the elementary schools, the final buildings in the district to get updated, over the summer.
“It’s working great,” Sunset Elementary School Principal Jay McCarten said. “Knowing the technology and helping parents put their information in correctly takes a little time, but once that is taken care of, it is pretty slick.”
Visitors will be prompted by an iPad screen to answer questions regarding the purpose of their visit and whom they intend to visit.