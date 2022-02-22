CHEYENNE — Newly-appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he considers transgender identities a symptom of societal issues, as he spoke Monday in support of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, was introduced to the Senate Education Committee in hopes of “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” Although multiple legislators sponsoring Senate File 51 asked for approval, no vote was taken due to significant testimony from students and stakeholders running out the clock. The committee is expected to resume consideration of the bill Wednesday morning.
The majority of those who testified Monday fought against the bill’s sponsors, and Schroeder’s perspective, saying it was among the reasons students were leaving the state and never returning.
But the newly appointed leader of Wyoming K-12 education said the bill was necessary, and painted his own picture as to why. He said the root was in 100 years of diagnostic history regarding gender dysphoria, which is the feeling of severe discomfort in a person’s biological sex.
“When these children were left alone, when no one intervened medically, or encouraged what we now call social transition, over 70% of them naturally outgrew their gender dysphoria,” he told the committee. “Most of those who outgrew it became gay men. Those who did not outgrow it became what used to be known as transsexuals.”
He said today these children are not left alone. Instead, they are labeled as transgender, encouraged to use their preferred pronouns, and doctors and therapists affirm their diagnosis to help them medically transition. When discussing why transgender men might transition, he said it was a combination of girls being susceptible to high anxiety, depression and body-hate.
“Combined with a school environment where you can achieve status and popularity by declaring a trans identity, combined with a teenage temptation to stick it to mom, combined with intoxicating influence of social media, where trans activists push the idea that identifying as trans will cure a girl’s problems,” he said, “and you have a fast-spreading social phenomenon.”
He said this “social contagion” is what leads to bills such as the Equality Act, or violent biological male prisoners applying to transfer to women’s units. But legislation such as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, he said, might serve as a guard for women in sports having to address the issue or endure the enormous setback of having to compete against biological males. Schroeder was met with pushback from University of Wyoming student-athletes, counselors and regional LGBTQ+ advocates. Representatives from the Wyoming Counseling Association sent in a letter against the bill before the committee met Monday, which spoke unknowingly to the points made by Schroeder.
“Gender dysphoria, the DSM diagnosis that transgender people are diagnosed with, is best treated by gender-affirming health care and allowing that person to live as the gender they identify in all aspects of their life,” it stated. “If a person is not allowed to live as their identified gender for whatever reason, it often leads to death by suicide.