09-18-21 gray wolf stock.jpg
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

CHEYENNE — Wyoming stockgrowers welcome relief for livestock killed by wolves in Wyoming’s unregulated “predator zone,” despite contradictions with the industry’s long-held stance.

The industry holds the position that because producers can legally take out cattle-killing wolves, there’s no expectation of compensation for losses. It’s maintaining that position even as a bill moves forward that would reimburse livestock producers who sustain wolf-related losses in the predator zone — the 85% of Wyoming where wolves are managed as predators and can be killed without license or limit.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you