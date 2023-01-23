Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

The Wyoming Constitution grants each legislative chamber the power to write its own rules. Each must do so by close of business on the fifth day of the general session. The 67th Legislature, for example, had been using the rules of the 66th Legislature until Monday.

Under the previous rules — with some exceptions — a simple majority was required to change the order of bills on general file set by the majority floor leader, according to the Legislative Service Office. The same simple majority was required to pull bills out of the House speaker’s drawer. This was new information to some lawmakers, according to Neiman.

