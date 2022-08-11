Wyoming abortion ban hearing

Wyoming Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde listens to oral arguments from plaintiff attorneys in Ninth District Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, on whether a preliminary injunction will be issued that would block enforcement of Wyoming's law banning most abortions in the state. Jerde was defending the law on behalf of the State of Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo | Brady J. Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide,

JACKSON — Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens decided Wednesday that Wyoming’s abortion ban potentially “transgresses” the state Constitution, meriting a halt on its enforcement until a lawsuit challenging the ban can be decided.

Owens found the plaintiffs had demonstrated probable success in showing that the ban infringes on Wyomingites’ right to make their own health care decisions, discriminates against women on the basis of sex and is unconstitutionally vague.

Recommended for you