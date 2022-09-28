SHOSHONI — Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out.
The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.
“It was known as a living ghost town,” Konija said of his community. “It was a town that was slowly decaying and had been for years.”
Due to a confluence of factors, however, Shoshoni has started to come back from the brink.
As the housing market boomed in places like Lander and Riverton, it pushed more residents to look for housing in Shoshoni. The COVID-19 pandemic — and the premium it put on living amid open spaces — was also “partly” responsible for the change of fates, he said.
The town’s mayor, Joel Highsmith, was the “driving force” in helping revive Shoshoni, Konija said. Now, a new plaza has reinvigorated the downtown area. The municipality hosted events, like a car show and concerts, in the summer of 2022. Businesses are courting Shoshoni and existing ones want to expand.
But that’s been a challenge, Konija said. There’s nowhere for their prospective employees to live. One local developer recently located nine prefabricated homes in Shoshoni, he said, and already every one is rented out.
The housing shortage, he said, has slowed a planned expansion at the town’s commercial mushroom farm and stymied the effort to attract a hotel.
“If you don’t have housing and places to live, you can’t have businesses that thrive,” the police chief said. “They are codependent.”
Shoshoni’s housing shortage isn’t unique. There are major issues with affordability and lack of supply nationally, and the West has generally been pinched harder than most regions. Wyoming’s affordable housing dearth in super-pricey destinations like Jackson is well-known, but the state has been hit across the board.
“It’s been super eye-opening to us that all of our communities are having housing issues,” Wyoming Association of Municipalities Executive Director J. David Fraser said. “When Shoshoni’s telling you that they’re having housing issues, you know it’s a statewide issue.”
Fraser made those remarks while testifying before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee in June. Surveys the association conducted indicate Wyoming communities of all shapes and sizes have a paucity of dwellings for their residents, he said.
“We were hearing it from everybody,” Fraser said. “Large towns, small towns, college towns, tourist towns, rural towns.”
Fraser ran through the results of a survey that, at the time, had been completed by 41 municipalities, from La Barge to Lander to Lingle. Of those towns and cities, 88% reported needing more affordable housing, while 83% sought more workforce housing. Some 70% of respondents indicated lacking housing was hurting their efforts to attract and grow businesses.
The corporations committee heard those remarks in preparation to draft bills during the interim session related to its No. 2 priority: exploring solutions to a workforce housing crisis in a state where the average single-family home price has surpassed $425,000.
One of those bills would have created a state housing trust fund, something 47 of 50 states currently possess. The simple act of creating the fund concept — not necessarily appropriating funds to fill it — proved a non-starter, however. Anna Johnson, a staff attorney for the Legislative Service Office, told the corporations committee at a Casper meeting two months later it was “problematic” to create a government-administered trust fund that would pick private businesses or nonprofit organizations to be the recipients of state appropriations.
“There’s a constitutional prohibition against legislative appropriations for charitable or industrial purposes,” Johnson said, “unless the recipient is under the control of the state.”
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who co-chairs the committee, watched the idea die.
“The committee voted not to sponsor a bill on a statewide housing trust fund by one vote,” he told WyoFile.
