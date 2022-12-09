Wyoming senate floor
Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne), right, speaks to Eli Bebout (R-Riverton) on the Senate floor. Bebout has carried a bill to lower licensing standards for a contractor providing in-prison treatment programs for the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

 Courtesy photo | Mike Vanata, WyoFile

CHEYENNE — State Sen. Anthony Bouchard will not be the subject of a formal investigation following a misconduct complaint filed in March, and he was assigned to serve on a committee in the upcoming year.

Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, received a letter from Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, that said there was probable cause to believe he committed legislative misconduct, as defined in Joint Rule 22, after a review by a subcommittee of the Management Council, but no action would be taken.

