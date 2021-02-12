POWELL (WNE) — The Northwest College presidential search committee met Tuesday to finalize a profile outlining the minimum qualifications, competencies, and characteristics for presidential candidates.
However, there was a consensus among the committee members that it would be best to suspend the search altogether until the college can be better positioned to find a new president.
Instead of going through a whole recruiting process, the NWC Board of Trustees will look at extending the contract of Interim President Lisa Watson, contingent on her being willing to serve another year.
NWC is facing budgetary challenges stemming from nearly $3 million in lost support from the state and the college’s transformation plan is nearing the implementation phase.
“It seems to me, in order to determine what we want and need in a president, we need to have some inkling of where we’re going,” said Gerald Giraud, vice president of academic affairs, adding that, “perhaps we should get our house in order before we go on a search for a new president.”
Shelby Wetzel, executive director of the NWC Foundation, had been involved with previous searches for president and also had some misgivings about the current search.
She said it lacked the enthusiasm and excitement of previous searches.
“I’m having a really hard time putting my arms around this,” Wetzel said. “It feels really different this time, and not really good.”
With all the challenges and changes the college is facing, some committee members wondered how that would affect their ability to sell the college.