POWELL (WNE) — The state’s snow/water equivalent average is 111% of median with a high of 146% — a dramatic improvement over one and year year-to-date readings, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s survey.
However, the northwest part of the state is lagging behind with current sub-100% of median readings.
“Last year the state was at 91%, and at 91% in 2021,” said Jeff Goats, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Yellowstone Basin is at 93%, which is up slightly from last year, but lower than most areas reporting in the state. The Shoshone Basin is currently at 91%.
Again, the measurement is up from this time last year, but is currently the second lowest percentage in the state, with the South Platte Basin being the only lower at 75%.
Even at 75%, the South Platte Basin’s percentage is currently significantly higher than this time last year. The Big Horn Basin is below the current average, but at 103%.
At this time last year, the basin was at 87%.
The weighted state average is figured using the area of basins in square miles.
The reference period for computing medians is the 30-year period 1991 through 2020.
March is traditionally one of the heaviest snowfall months in northwest Wyoming.