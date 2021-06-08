GILLETTE — A prototype nuclear facility promises to bolster Wyoming’s status as the nation’s leader in energy production even as the state’s once-dominant thermal coal mines continue a prolonged meltdown.
This week’s announcement that the Cowboy State will be home to the state-of-the-art Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration project is one of the rare times that deserves the often-used cliché “game-changer.”
The multi-billion dollar nuclear power plant is the product of TerraPower, owned by Bill Gates, with partnerships with Rocky Mountain Power and the U.S. Department of Energy.
It breaks the mold of traditional nuclear plants in that it’s smaller, modular and designed to plug in and replace existing coal-fired power plants as they retire.
As part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s “all-of-the-above” mission in energy production, the Natrium reactor is a unique opportunity for Wyoming and could revolutionize clean power generation for the United States for decades, said Rob Godby, a leading energy economist and interim dean of the University of Wyoming College of Business.
“This is a very different reactor with modern controlled technologies,” he said. “If you get past energy source preference, nuclear has a lot of potential benefits, especially with the design they’re going to build.”
That design is unique in that it’s almost a “plug-and-go” solution for the accelerating schedule of retiring coal-fired power plants around the nation, Godby said. And while the focus now is on coal generation, that will shift to natural gas after coal is out of the mix.
The Natrium’s modular design is smaller than most traditional nuclear plants, which use decades-old technology and haven’t changed much in a couple of generations, he said. By building at the retiring plant sites, the nuclear facilities already will have access to the power grid and transmission.
Even more important for those communities where those plants are located, the nuclear plant will provide long-term jobs for the skilled workforces already in place, Godby said. That means negating the economic impact of closing a coal- or gas-fired plant.
“The upsides are that this is a high-tech area,” he said. “That leads to some potential economic development and a technology-based economy as part of our diversification strategy.
“A nuclear plant in this form preserves jobs locally, and those are high-paying jobs and high-skilled jobs. This will replace jobs in a way renewables can’t. It also preserves local taxes. When you shut down a power plant, that has an immediate shock to the economy,” Godby said.
The trickle-down impact includes a renewed focus on nuclear research and education at the University of Wyoming, along with the state’s community college system.
That means the potential to see communities across the state offering nuclear options along with the already specialized education for other important industries, said Phil Christopherson, CEO of Gillette-based Energy Capital Economic Development.
A specific location hasn’t been determined, but it will be at one of four of Rocky Mountain Power’s plants in Wyoming: the Jim Bridger plant near Rock Springs, the Dave Johnston plant near Glenrock, the Naughton plant at Kemmerer or the Wyodak plant near Gillette.
The Wyodak power plant is scheduled to retire in 2039. That retirement date is further out than the other three plants.
“This is a good project for Campbell County,” Christopherson said, citing the county already becoming known as one of the nation’s leading areas for carbon capture, sequestration and utilization research. A groundbreaking nuclear facility fits with the movement toward energy innovation that’s happening here.
“We are on the leading edge of carbon research with all the things we’re doing,” he said. “We just have a bunch of different carbon projects. We have a lot of stuff going on, which is bringing a lot of national attention to us.
“Gillette has long been the energy capital of the nation.”
That expansion continues Monday with local and state officials breaking ground on the Wyoming Innovation Center, an energy-focused business incubator located at the former Fort Union coal mine site north of Gillette.
An announcement on the nuclear power plant location is expected later this year.
Wednesday’s press conference to announce the Natrium reactor demonstration project choosing Wyoming brought out the big guns. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended virtually and Gates touted the TerraPower technology in a video statement. Gates’ billionaire buddy Warren Buffett also is involved with the project.
Put simply, nuclear power is the clear and logical choice for the United States and the world to achieve their goals of eliminating CO2 emissions, Gates said.
“We think Natrium will be a game-changer for the energy industry,” he said.
For Wyoming, it’s an opportunity to cement a swing in the state’s reputation as the leading coal producer and contributor to climate change to being on the front lines of reinventing the U.S. electricity generation portfolio, Gordon said.
“This is our fastest and clearest course to becoming carbon negative,” he said. “Nuclear power is clearly a part of my all-of-the-above strategy.”
The new technology touted by Gates, Gordon and the federal government uses a sodium fast reactor that works much more quickly and efficiently than traditional water-cooled reactors, according to natrium.com.
The modular design means the reactor can expand in the future and also can easily adapt to whichever coal- or gas-fired footprint it replaces.
The first demonstration plant in Wyoming will generate 345 megawatts of power with a capacity for storage to ramp that up to a 500 MW capacity for more than five hours. More importantly, it’s expected to be four times more fuel efficient than light water reactors and its construction to use 80% less nuclear-grade concrete per MW.
Some of the other benefits touted at this week’s announcement is that the Natrium has potential to be a pilot that can become the preferred solution in replacing fossil fuels in the U.S. energy portfolio. It can be a model for a generation of smaller, more flexible nuclear plants.
More technically, Natrium boasts that its main component, called the “Energy Island,” can be built and operated without having to meet any nuclear regulatory requirements. That means a much more streamlined process of licensing and permitting.
It also can be built more quickly and cost-effectively. And while it was touted this week as a potential multi-billion dollar project, much of that will be financed by Pacificorp, a subsidiary of Rocky Mountain Power.
Another potential economic driver not mentioned at this week’s announcement is the Natrium also being able to produce hydrogen, Godby said.
“That would be green hydrogen, not using fossil fuel feed stocks and not producing carbon emissions,” he said. “One of the operational opportunities is a plant like this could produce hydrogen when it’s not making power.”