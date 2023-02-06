Library stock
ROCK SPRINGS — There was a sigh of relief among representatives for public libraries and art institutions as the sponsor of an obscenity bill suggested that her draft “be put on hold’ during the senate education committee meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the state capitol in Cheyenne.

Before the bill took a dive, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, explained that her bill, “Promoting Obscenity-Educational Exception Repeal,” (SF177), “just repeals the exemption for libraries and school teachers from obscenity statutes.”

