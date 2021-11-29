GILLETTE — Since May, the historic horse racing machines at the Gillette locations of Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs have been shut down, but they could soon be up and running again after a judge’s decision earlier this month.
District Judge F. Scott Peasley granted their motion to stay, or delay the enactment of, a resolution that Campbell County Commissioners had passed in April that gives the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county. Since 307 Horse Racing has an exclusive five-year contract with Cam-plex to do live horse racing, it was the only operator that could have off-track betting under the resolution.
The resolution has led to three separate lawsuits, all of which are pending.
On May 7, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs filed a motion asking the court to delay the enactment of the resolution. The two have accused the commissioners of overstepping their authority to allow 307 Horse Racing to be the only operator in town.
Attorneys representing the county commissioners filed a motion to dismiss. The commissioners’ motion was denied on Oct. 27. Having listened to and read arguments from both sides, Peasley decided on Nov. 18 the resolution should be stayed, “pending further order of this court.” This means it has no power as long as the litigation is pending, and that Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing can offer off-track betting again.
“The Petitioners have shown possible irreparable injury through the revocation of the prior resolutions, and the court finds that they have also shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits,” Peasley wrote.
He still has to determine whether the commissioners’ passage of the resolution and revoking prior resolutions “was arbitrary, capricious or ‘in excess of statutory jurisdiction, authority or limitations.’”