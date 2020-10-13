CHEYENNE — After being booked into the Laramie County jail for her second DUI offense, Laura wasn’t sure where to turn.
“At that point, it was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do anymore,’” said Laura. “I don’t know how to get help, I don’t know how to stop, but I don’t want to do it anymore. I don’t want to be in trouble. I don’t want to be in jail.”
Then, last year, she was referred by a judge to the county’s DUI court program, one of a few initiatives that offers an alternative to time behind bars for those dealing with substance abuse issues. Before that referral, Laura, a lifetime Cheyenne resident who was granted confidentiality by the WTE due to personal conflicts, had never gotten to attend counseling due to its high costs.
Soon after her referral, at a monthly cost of just $50, Laura was receiving weekly counseling and drug tests, followed by an intensive outpatient program that she attended three times a week. At the end of this summer, Laura completed the entire DUI court program, which she credits for getting her life back on track.
“Basically, if it wasn’t for DUI court, I’d probably still be drinking if I wasn’t in jail or worse situations,” Laura said. “I would either be in jail to finish out my sentence, which was two years, or I could potentially have been dead from the effects of drinking, because I was dealing with a lot of health issues, like with my pancreatitis.”
Since wrapping up her time in treatment court, Laura has enrolled in virtual classes at Casper College, where she is focusing on addiction studies.
“When it comes to anybody who’s in DUI court and stuff like that, the staff is super supportive and understanding,” she said. “So I’m basically going to go to school so that I can continue helping people, because I know that was another thing that completely helped me was having people who supported me, but didn’t judge me.”
But in the near future, Wyomingites like Laura may not have access to DUI courts, or their counterpart drug court programs. With the state already forced to cut about 10% from its 2021-22 biennium budget, and another round of cuts looming, the treatment court programs are among several components of Wyoming’s judicial system likely to be hampered by the reductions.
With Wyoming facing a projected $1.5 billion revenue shortfall over the next two years, nearly every state agency had its budget cut by about 10% this summer. The cuts to the district attorneys’ offices in Laramie and Natrona counties, however, were not quite as large as for other agencies.