CASPER — Wyoming has all the tools it needs to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, health officials say. But residents here aren’t taking advantage of those resources.
As a more contagious and potentially more dangerous variant of the virus spreads in the state, officials worry not enough Wyomingites will be protected.
“The vaccine is really the key,” State Health Officer and epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said, but “it’s not where we want to be right now in the public health realm.”
COVID-19 vaccines have been available to most of the public since April, but Wyoming lags behind all but three states for our rates of fully vaccinated residents and the proportion who’ve received at least one vaccine dose.
Just 31% of the state is fully inoculated against the virus. And we’re slowing down.
The proportion of residents who’ve received a first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot in the last two weeks has moved just half a percent. In that same time-frame, about 800 of the single-dose Janssen shots were administered.
Put another way, the number of first shots given over the last two weeks accounts for just 2% of the total number of first doses (including the Janssen shot) given statewide since the vaccines arrived here in December.
“I’m pretty frustrated with where we’re at,” Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn said, particularly in light of the Delta variant’s presence here. “I’m very, very worried about what’s to come.”
Indeed, despite the reprieve from the fall and winter surge, Wyoming’s virus numbers are in worse shape than most of the country. The average number of new cases recorded in the state is about 90, the highest it’s been since late February.
Just four states have a higher rate of transmission per 100,000 residents. Our virus death rate per 100,000 residents is the highest in the nation, and Wyoming is among leaders for hospitalizations, too. Six mutations dubbed “variants of concern” have been identified in Wyoming, including the drastically more transmissible Alpha and Delta variants (B.1.1.7 and B.1.617.2, respectively.)
The Alpha variant, first identified in the U.K., has been spreading through Wyoming since January and has accounted for at least 637 infections here, according to genetic sequencing conducted by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory.
Research shows that variant is about 40% more contagious than the original strain that emerged from China.