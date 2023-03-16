oil pump jack

A pump jack in open ground at an oil extraction site.

CASPER — President Joe Biden’s approval of an $8 billion oil project in Alaska reflects a shift away from his campaign promises to stop drilling on federal lands. But it aligns more closely with the actions his administration has taken over the last two years — and probably won’t lead to any major regulatory changes in Wyoming. 

The decision to let the Willow Project move forward has been criticized heavily by environmental groups for allowing the extraction of hundreds of millions of barrels of oil, and the associated carbon emissions, over the coming decades. Oil and gas industry groups, meanwhile, believe the Biden administration still isn’t doing enough to support U.S. energy producers. 

