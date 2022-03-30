GILLETTE (WNE) — The head of security for True Drilling reported the theft and destruction of about $200,000 worth of oil rig wires on Monday.
About $50,000 worth of the 2-inch, black plastic coated and braided wire was stolen and another $150,000 worth was damaged, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The theft and damage are believed to have occurred within the past month and are expected to take about a month to repair. The oil rig is located in the 100 block of Enterprise Avenue in Gillette.
There are no suspects and the investigation continues.