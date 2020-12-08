GILLETTE — Already uncertain about the overall future for Powder River Basin coal, Peabody Energy Corp. workers also are concerned for their own futures after putting in decades of hard, body-breaking labor.
Although he’s worked for Peabody’s Campbell County mines for about 20 years, Brandon said that he used to believe as several generations of PRB coal workers did that a lifetime spent working hard for a company would pay off in retirement.
After learning that Peabody has eliminated health care benefits for retirees older than 65, he said anyone now would be “insane to work for these people.”
Now instead of feeling secure his medical needs will be taken care of as he grows older, Brandon said he and his older coworkers feel betrayed after decades of promises their benefits would always be there for them.
“I’ve lost it all, and now I’m too old to go somewhere else and start over,” said Brandon, who asked not to be identified because he still works for the company. “I banked on Peabody and I never thought they’d go broke.
“Just with Peabody in retirement, I’ve also lost close to $300,000 with their stock (tanking). It has been a disaster. I banked on them the whole time.”
At the end of the year, Peabody is slashing some of its health and life insurance benefits. Retirees older than 65 have been notified their health benefits will disappear and all retirees will have their life insurance terminated.
The move is expected to save the company nearly $175 million and ensures Peabody retirees younger than 65 who aren’t yet eligible for Medicare can keep their health care, the company reported.
For those who already are close to or older than 65, the damage of decades of coal mining remains while they figure out how to pay hundreds of dollars a month more for their supplemental insurance on a fixed retirement income. Around the company, those retirement benefits have come to be referred to as “the bucket of money,” said Stan Hunter, a 68-year-old who worked for Peabody for 25 years.
He said that’s been one of the main selling points longtime workers like he and his brothers had heard since they started decades ago.
Hunter worked until he was 66 and said that when he finally retired, he “got a taste of some of the money,” but it was short-lived. Two months into retirement, Peabody started putting restrictions on that “bucket of money.” Now it’s disappearing. On paper, Hunter said he has $275,000 in his bucket, money that’s been capped to a maximum use of $8,000 a year. At that rate, it was going to last the rest of his life.
“The sad thing about this is, in my opinion, it’s almost wire fraud,” he said. “I have an account, there’s an account number and it shows I have this money in the account.”
And while he admits that the company has always maintained the “bucket of money” was an unfunded program, workers were repeatedly told by management that it would always be there and to not worry.
“I realized that it was an unfunded program. We were told that from the beginning,” Hunter said. “We were also told and encouraged, ‘Go ahead and retire, you have this money.’ That’s happening right now.
“Over 25 years, I was promised a lot of things. I had perfect attendance for 25 years, I worked hard for that company and really thought they’d come through for us.”
While frustrated, angry and a little hurt, Hunter said he’s not bitter and doesn’t regret choosing mining coal as his life’s profession.
“They gave me a good living, I will tell you that,” he said. “My two brothers and I, we all have degrees and we all came back because we grew up here.
“I am a Wyoming person first and a coal miner second. I live here, I love this state and I’ve grown up here. I’m not a bitter person. I worked a long time for a good wage and I was given good benefits. But there’s also a certain amount of them ... just taking and taking and cutting down on things.”