CODY — The Park County Republican Party may be setting its sights on a new target of animosity even before its campaign against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has completed. That target is U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.
“It’s a disgrace,” Park County committeeman Tim Lasseter said. “He’s headed down the path of Liz Cheney.”
At its meeting last Thursday, the party voted unanimously to send a letter reprimanding Barrasso for his vote to support the $1.5 trillion government spending bill that passed through the Senate on March 15. Within this dense, 2,741 page legislation is funding that can be used by Planned Parenthood, the biggest abortion provider in the United States.
Barrasso was the lone member of Wyoming’s delegation to vote for the bill.
The bill passed with a 68-31 vote, with U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis voting against it, as did Cheney in the House.
The bill provides more than $286 million for family planning and additional $575 million for family planning internationally.
Due to the Hyde Amendment, family planning organizations like Planned Parenthood cannot used governmental funds directly toward performing abortion services, but the Catholic News Agency reports that pro-life groups argue that by receiving funds for certain services it can free up other monies for performing abortions.
“While this legislation was far from perfect, Republicans in the Senate negotiated nearly $65 billion in savings over President Biden’s budget request,” Barrasso’s secretary Gaby Hurt said. “The bill secured increased funding for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and restored $2 billion in funding for border wall construction.”
The county party censured Cheney in 2021 for speaking out against former President Donald Trump and his alleged role in sparking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In August, the county party sent a letter saying it no longer recognized her as a Republican, followed by the State GOP a few months later.
“Next time he’s next,” Park County Committeeman Troy Bray said, referring to Barrasso’s next election race, which if he decides to run in, would take place in 2024.
The criticism against Cheney has nothing to do with abortion. In fact, the representative has been one of the staunchest opponents of abortion, as has Barrasso.
Planned Parenthood and Pro Choice America both gave Barrasso a zero score four years in a row due to his votes on abortion issues. Similarly, pro life organization Susan B. Anthony List gave Barrasso an A+ grade.
“Senator Barrasso has stood up against extremist nominees of the pro-abortion Biden-Harris administration, against pro-abortion action both in the administration and through legislation advanced by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,” the List reported.