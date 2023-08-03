Rental sign stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

JACKSON — With the recent release of One22’s annual report, the nonprofit organization is heeding eye-raising new data that points to critical housing insecurities that have not abated since the pandemic receded.

“People think the crisis is over and that the public health crisis is behind us,” One22 Executive Director Sharel Lund said of moving into a post-pandemic world. “We know that housing costs and rent costs have skyrocketed since 2020. The economic crisis is more real than it ever was, and it has been most difficult on service workers.

Recommended for you