JACKSON — With the recent release of One22’s annual report, the nonprofit organization is heeding eye-raising new data that points to critical housing insecurities that have not abated since the pandemic receded.
“People think the crisis is over and that the public health crisis is behind us,” One22 Executive Director Sharel Lund said of moving into a post-pandemic world. “We know that housing costs and rent costs have skyrocketed since 2020. The economic crisis is more real than it ever was, and it has been most difficult on service workers.
“It’s not all better and people are really struggling. Just because we don’t see them, we see it at One22, and we felt a responsibility to inform folks about that.”
Last week One22 issued a press release detailing some of its findings in the 2022 report. One22’s Rent Assistance program has already distributed 70% of its projected budget for this year.
Lund said that while the community’s generosity and support through the pandemic has buoyed the increased need for rent assistance, the organization is experiencing a leveling off of revenues as federal grants from the pandemic also end their run and the rest of the world returns to normal.
“Many of us thought that the demand for basic needs such as food and rent assistance might have gone down post-pandemic,” Lund said in the news release. “In fact, we see both needs rising.”
In 2022, One22 provided 468 months of rent assistance to 273 households (including 388 adults and 255 children).