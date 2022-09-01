School - stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

BUFFALO — Johnson County School District No. 1 administrators are keeping their eyes on a recently filed lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging that the state Legislature has failed to adequately fund K-12 education.

Superintendent Charles Auzqui said district administrators and the school board have yet to have any conversations about the lawsuit, but if the district — or others in the state — agree with the suit, they could join as plaintiffs.

