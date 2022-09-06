School - stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE — While more than a third of Wyomingites who borrowed federal student loans would have their debt completely wiped out by President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan, Republicans in the state remain critical of the initiative and are weighing alternatives.

Many voiced their concerns with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that it would be irresponsible spending, discriminatory and could lead to an increase in inflation.

