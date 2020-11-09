CASPER (WNE) — Fourteen residents of Casper’s Shepherd of the Valley nursing home have died from COVID-19, the most deaths reported at any such facility in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged. Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said the deaths at the facility began in early October.
An administrator for Shepherd of the Valley did not respond to a call Friday, nor did they respond to a call last week regarding the outbreak. It’s unclear how many active COVID-19 cases are present in the facility, but last week it had the second-largest outbreak in the state.
State health department spokesperson Kim Deti said via email she would not be able to provide updated numbers from the week.
“This is largely due to case volume and unavailability of some key staff,” Deti said. Long-term care facilities are among the most dangerous places for a virus outbreak to occur, health officials have repeatedly said. Residents at such facilities are older and often have pre-existing conditions that put them at an increased risk of complications.