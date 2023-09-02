09-02 REGIONAL overdose survivorweb.jpg
Buy Now

Warren Phillips speaks about his struggles with opioid addiction, overdose and recovery to promote county-wide acceptance of making Narcan available in public places.

 Courtesy photo | Joy Ufford Pinedale Roundup

PINEDALE — Two years ago on an early August morning, Warren Phillips of Big Piney was lying in his F150 truck, unconscious, unresponsive and basically dead, after overdosing on an opiate cocktail mixed with meth. 

On Aug. 6, 2021, a passerby saw Phillips’ truck in the sagebrush off Highway 351, checked on him and began CPR, which kept him alive until deputies and Sublette EMS responded. Their first response was for a “heart event” but nothing changed. 

Recommended for you