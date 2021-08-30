Wyoming should adopt a species-specific permit system for sage grouse hunting to better account for the fall take, a university professor recently told a state panel.
A greater sage grouse hunting regime that takes less than about 10% of the fall population has no added effect on the species’ annual natural mortality, the academic and a colleague also told the Wyoming Sage Grouse Implementation Team.
Members of the SGIT called for the hunting review after learning that hunters last season shot an estimated 7,600 greater sage grouse in Wyoming. Hunters still pursue greater sage grouse in seven of the 11 western states that are home to the chicken-sized bird, even though grouse numbers have declined alarmingly over recent decades. Hunting begins in two of Wyoming’s four areas Sept. 18.
“We didn’t find … any harvest effect on the Powder [River Basin] or the Wyoming Basin,” University of Wyoming professor Jeffrey Beck said of the two greater sage grouse management areas in Wyoming where hunting has been allowed. Along with Oregon State University professor Jonathan Dinkins, he summarized historic and ongoing research earlier this month. The presentation brought a mixed reaction from SGIT members.
“Are we harming the population by hunting at the conservative levels [we have]?” SGIT chairman Bob Budd asked rhetorically after the meeting. “The answer was no.”
The presentation did not placate the director of the National Audubon Society’s Sagebrush Ecosystem Initiative and SGIT team member Brian Rutledge, however. Greater sage grouse, he said, should be more tightly managed — “much more like a trophy species than a game bird.”
How and whether hunting affects greater sage grouse, “we can’t make those conclusions with what [information] we have,” Rutledge told WyoFile.
Beck and Dinkins outlined the web of factors, including hunting, that impact greater sage grouse populations. The distinction between “additive” and “compensatory” mortality drives wild game hunting management, they said in their presentation which drew on hunting information dating back to the 1870s. Compensatory mortality occurs when hunters kill a quantity of birds that’s roughly equal to a population’s “doomed surplus” — the number of animals that would die anyway from, for example, limited winter range. Additive mortality reduces a population beyond what would naturally occur, according to the framework proposed in 1936.
“Wildlife agencies tend to focus on hunting that surplus group of animals that [would be] dying for other reasons,” Beck told the panel. Based on that theory, researchers in 2000 first proposed no more than a 10% harvest of the estimated fall population of greater sage grouse, he said.
A 2010 study in Colorado and Utah that included information from banded birds supported that limit, finding no evidence that harvesting less than 11% of a fall population created additive mortality. Others believe in a 5% limit, Beck said, to ensure a conservative approach.
Hunting, however, should not occur in colonies that number fewer than 300 birds in the spring, researchers agree.
The hunting limit, whether 11%, 10% or 5% of a fall population, however, is complicated by the difficulty of estimating that fall number. The standard method of estimating grouse population trends centers on spring lek counts of males.
Most wildlife agencies compare year-to-year lek counts to discern trends. Most do not estimate, at least publicly, overall numbers for either the spring or the post-nesting period in the fall.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.