LARAMIE (WNE) — The owner of a now-defunct Laramie ammunition manufacturing company will spend time in prison and has been ordered to reimburse more than $350,000 of unpaid federal tax withholdings.
While operating an ammunition manufacturing and sales business in Laramie from 2013-16 under the Ammo Kan brand, Curtis Allan Perry of Windsor, Colorado, failed to pay federal taxes that were withheld from his employees’ paychecks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Although he withheld federal taxes from his employees’ paychecks, Perry did not pay those taxes to the Internal Revenue Service,” says L. Robert Murray, U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming, in a press release. “Instead, Perry used the unpaid employment taxes to support himself and his business.”
Under a plea agreement, Perry was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation and must pay $356,280 in restitution for the unpaid taxes. He also was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine.