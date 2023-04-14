Wyoming State flag stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

PINEDALE (WNE) — The Upper Green River Basin’s ozone levels continued to peak from April above the federal standard of 70 parts per billion, with the highest reported 1-hour level of 86 ppb on April 11 at the Pinedale Gaseous air-quality monitoring station. 

Last week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Division (AQD) announced a forecast of “ozone outlooks” from Sunday, April 9, through Wednesday, April 12. 

Recommended for you