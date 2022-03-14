LARAMIE — When public gatherings were abruptly shut down as impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ripped through Wyoming and the United States, local governments were faced with an additional challenge: how to maintain legally mandated public access to meetings people couldn’t attend.
That’s when government agencies, including the Wyoming Legislature and local governments, moved their meetings online, pushing politics into the virtual world.
While the Legislature has returned to a hybrid format of allowing both in-person and virtual attendance and participation, the city of Laramie is still conducting all of its political business over the web-based application Zoom, a decision that’s generated mixed reviews from the community.
Some value the virtual option for safety and convenience, and others argue the virtual meetings act as a barrier to providing full access, understanding and efficiency.